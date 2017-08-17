Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/16/17
|Boggs
|Donna
|Sue
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/16/17
|Boggs
|Donna
|Sue
|Theft; Property or Services; $25,000 to $99,999
|08/16/17
|Boggs
|Donna
|Sue
|Failure to Appear
|08/16/17
|Krenzer
|Amiee
|Noell
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/16/17
|Kiss
|Douglas
|Wyatt
|Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof;450g to < 30Kg
|08/16/17
|Kiss
|Douglas
|Wyatt
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|08/16/17
|Bauman
|Rick
|Edward
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense
|08/16/17
|Marquez
|Rodney
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Marquez
|Rodney
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Milbrandt
|Kyler
|Kenneth
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/16/17
|Milbrandt
|Kyler
|Kenneth
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Milbrandt
|Kyler
|Kenneth
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Milbrandt
|Kyler
|Kenneth
|Failure to Appear
|08/16/17
|Milbrandt
|Kyler
|Kenneth
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply