Candlelight vigil planned for Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This Friday evening at 8, there will be a candlelight vigil at George Pyle Park in Hutchinson.

Organizers say this is not a political rally, but an outdoor assembly of people carrying candles as a non-violent way to raise awareness for a cause and to motivate change.

They say it’s also to show respect for the fallen and injured, a way to unite and speak out against hate, and support one another in this time.

This is in response to the violence involving hate groups and the woman killed after being run over by a white supremacist in what many are calling an act of domestic terrorism in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The event Friday will feature local activist, supporters, and communities of faith coming together in solidarity with those in Charlottesville who stood up to the Nazism, racism and white supremacy.

There will be some speakers and music throughout the evening.

The event is being sponsored by the local NAACP, local churches, and other organizations.

George Pyle Park is at Avenue B and Walnut in Hutchinson.