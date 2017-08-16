Wichita man injured in Reno County crash

RENO COUNTY — Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of south Yoder Road for an injury accident just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found 22-year-old John P. Johnson of Wichita laying on the shoulder of the road. Johnson had no visible injuries, however, he complained of pain across his entire body. He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by Reno County EMS.

Johnson’s vehicle was in the east ditch along Yoder Road. He told deputies that he was traveling south when his vehicle pulled to the right and he overcorrected, causing him to enter the ditch.

Johnson traveled 248 feet before going airborne for 57 feet. The vehicle traveled a total of 437 feet before coming to a rest.

Johnson said he was wearing his seat belt and the driver’s side airbag deployed.

Reno County Fire District #8 also responded to the scene.