USGS: 3 Tuesday quakes shake Kansas

image courtesy Kansas Geological Survey

SUMNER COUNTY – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded three earthquakes that shook Kansas Tuesday.  Two magnitude 3.1 quakes in western Oklahoma at 12:05 p.m. and 12:15 were centered approximately 63 miles southeast of Dodge City.

Just before 6 a.m., A 2.5 quake was centered 14 miles southwest of Conway Springs in Sumner County.

This is the first quake in Kansas since a 3.7 quake near Caldwell on Wednesday August 9.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Tuesday’s quake.

