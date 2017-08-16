Richard “Dick” Siegrist | 1927 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Richard ‘Dick’ Siegrist, 90, died August 13, 2017, at his home. He was born February 22, 1927, in Hutchinson, to Melvin ‘Shorty’ and Frances (French) Siegrist.

Dick graduated from Partridge High School in 1945. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the Nickerson Masonic Lodge #43. Dick retired as a farmer and stockman.

On January 7, 1951, he married Evelyn Mae Loeppke in Hutchinson. She died October 26, 2007.

Dick is survived by: daughters, Jennifer Scofield (Bill) of Wichita; Janet Hilgers (Rich) of Sterling; grandchildren, Julie Hanschu (Shamus Partain), Randy Hilgers; Ricky Hilgers (Cindy); great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Evelyn Hanschu, Leigha and Lucas Hilgers; and brother-in-law, Glen Loeppke (Roxanne) of Shell Knob, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Gene and Loren Loeppke.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Shelby Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Partridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Salem Community Church of the Brethren, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.