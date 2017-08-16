Reno County man arrested in sexual exploitation charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 31-year-old man arrested by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child made a first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Samuel Ross Seck, who has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, apparently had numerous pictures on his phone of underage children, according to Capt. Steve Lutz with the sheriff’s office.

Lutz didn’t have a lot of information at this point, saying the case is still under investigation.

Seck is a registered sex offender in the county, according to Lutz, and has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of child out of Geary County from 2012.

He’s jailed on a $25,000 bond and should be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.