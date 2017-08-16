Levine to speak at Chamber Annual Meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alison Levine, team captain of the first American women’s Everest expedition and author of the New York Times best-seller “On the Edge: Leadership Lessons from Everest and Other Extreme Environments” will be the keynote speaker at the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The meeting will be held in the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

“We feel very fortunate to have Alison Levine as the keynote speaker for the 2018 Annual Meeting,” Brad Pryor, Operating Partner of Papa John’s Pizza and the 2018 Chamber Board Chair, said. “In business and in life, we face challenges that may seem impossible and force us to think and respond differently. Alison’s story of leading teams through extreme situations and fighting complacency will inspire the audience and put everyone on the edge of their seats.”

The Chamber also announced Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System as the Premier Sponsor for the 2018 Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. “Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) is proud to support the Reno County Chamber of Commerce in their efforts to make Hutchinson a better place to live and work,” Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said. “We are especially excited about sponsoring the annual dinner with inspirational speaker Alison Levine. Her story of perseverance in the face of setbacks is one we can all relate to and learn from. The entire HRHS team is committed to creating a great environment for success, and our partnership with the Chamber helps to make that happen.”

Levine is a history-making polar explorer and mountaineer. She served as team captain of the first American Women’s Everest Expedition, climbed the highest peak on each continent and skied to both the North and South Poles — a feat known as the Adventure Grand Slam, which fewer than 40 people in the world have achieved. In January 2008, she made history as the first American to complete a 600-mile traverse from west Antarctica to the South Pole following the route of legendary explorer Reinhold Messner. Levine completed this arduous journey on skis while hauling 150 pounds of her gear and supplies in a sled harnessed to her waist. She made history once again in 2016 when she completed the first ascent of Antarctica’s Hall Peak.

Levine also spent four years as an adjunct professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and is a strategic advisor for the Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point. She was a contributing author to the book “Leadership in Dangerous Situations: A Handbook for the Armed Forces, Emergency Services and First Responders” (Naval Institute Press). She also serves as a Senior Fellow at the Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics at Duke University.

A sought-after consultant and keynote speaker on the subject of leadership development, Levine has addressed audiences ranging from Fortune 500 companies to professional sports teams to the prestigious World Economic Forum at Davos.

Tickets for the 2018 Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting will go on sale to Chamber members on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ticket information and other details regarding the 2018 Annual Meeting can be found by visiting the Chamber website at www.hutchchamber.com.