Kansas man accused of leaving child porn on company phone

KANSAS CITY – A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging a Kansas City, Kan., man with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Ronny D. Peters, 39, Kansas City, Kan., is charged with two counts of producing child pornography. According to court records, the investigation began when Peters’ former employers called the FBI to report finding child pornography on a company cell phone Peters turned in after he was fired. The phone belonged to Pop-A-Lock, a locksmith company based in Lafayette, La. The company has franchise operations across the United States and Canada, including Kansas City.

The indictment alleges Peters sexually exploited a minor child to produce videos that investigators found on the phone.

If convicted, he faces not less than 15 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. Peters has previous convictions for drugs, aggravated battery domestic battery, theft and burglary.