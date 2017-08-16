Hutchinson Police investigating 2 robberies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are investigating two robberies, one from yesterday afternoon in the parking lot of the Dillons at 5th & Adams and one from this morning at Kwik Shop.

The victim made yesterday’s report around 4:15 p.m.

Then early Wednesday morning, the Kwik Shop at 4th & K-61 was also robbed. Police say a man came in and demanded money. This occurred around 2:07 a.m.

More information will be posted as it is made available.

CORRECTION: An earlier edition of this story incorrectly listed 5th & Monroe as the robbery address.