Elvira “Mom” T. Peters | 1929 – 2017

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Elvira T. ‘Mom’ Peters, 87, of South Hutchinson, died Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1929, in St. John, the daughter of John S. and Ruth (Rellez) Muci. Elvira graduated from St. John High School in 1947 and worked at the former Peppermill Restaurant in Hutchinson, as a clerk at Kmart, and as a house mother at the men’s dormitory at Hutchinson Community College until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Walnut and Campbell Church of Christ.

On May 2, 1949, Elvira married Solomon L. Espinosa in St. John. They later divorced. She married Vincent L. Peters on November 20, 1970, in Lyons. He died July 6, 1976.

Elvira is survived by: daughter, Linda Plett of Inman; foster son, Don Tillman of Pratt; grandson, Jacob Plett (Jenna) of South Hutchinson; granddaughter, Ali Plett of Hutchinson; brothers, C.F. Muci (Marlene) and J.R. Muci (Rhita) all of Wichita, John Ben Muci (Jeanene) of Hutchinson; sister, Emelia Kittel (Norman) of Lawrence; sister-in-law, Helen Muci of Fullerton, CA; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Stan Muci; sisters, Ruth E. Muci and Raquel Patrick; and brother-in-law, Jerry Patrick.

Private family service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland St., Hutchinson, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The casket will remain closed. Memorials may be made to Mennonite Friendship Communities or Cause for Paws, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.