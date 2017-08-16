Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/16/17 Socha Danny Wayne DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
08/16/17 Scott Joshua Lee Probation Violation
08/16/17 Dills Johnathan Michael Edward Probation Violation
08/16/17 Portillo Jr Herbey Failure to Appear
08/15/17 Shive Kevin Bruce Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/15/17 Shive Kevin Bruce Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
08/15/17 Verstraete Dylan Mathew Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/15/17 Verstraete Dylan Mathew Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/15/17 Verstraete Dylan Mathew Arson; Non Dwelling; Without consent
08/15/17 Rodriguez III Roque Aaron Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/15/17 Rodriguez III Roque Aaron Failure to Appear
08/15/17 Rodriguez III Roque Aaron Failure to Appear
08/15/17 Seck Samuel Ross Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Possess media of child <18
08/15/17 Smith Frankie Eugene In Transit From-To Other Agency
08/15/17 Johnson Antonio Lee In Transit From-To Other Agency
08/15/17 Woodmansee Amanda Lynnae Failure to Appear
08/15/17 Rivera Adan Israel Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/15/17 Rivera Adan Israel Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/15/17 Rivera Adan Israel Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/15/17 Rivera Adan Israel Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Probation Violation
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Probation Violation
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Probation Violation
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Probation Violation
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Probation Violation
08/15/17 Maberry Christopher Charles Failure to Appear
