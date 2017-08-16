Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/16/17
|Socha
|Danny
|Wayne
|DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
|08/16/17
|Scott
|Joshua
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Dills
|Johnathan
|Michael Edward
|Probation Violation
|08/16/17
|Portillo
|Jr
|Herbey
|Failure to Appear
|08/15/17
|Shive
|Kevin
|Bruce
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/15/17
|Shive
|Kevin
|Bruce
|Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
|08/15/17
|Verstraete
|Dylan
|Mathew
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/15/17
|Verstraete
|Dylan
|Mathew
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/15/17
|Verstraete
|Dylan
|Mathew
|Arson; Non Dwelling; Without consent
|08/15/17
|Rodriguez
|III
|Roque
|Aaron
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/15/17
|Rodriguez
|III
|Roque
|Aaron
|Failure to Appear
|08/15/17
|Rodriguez
|III
|Roque
|Aaron
|Failure to Appear
|08/15/17
|Seck
|Samuel
|Ross
|Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Possess media of child <18
|08/15/17
|Smith
|Frankie
|Eugene
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|08/15/17
|Johnson
|Antonio
|Lee
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|08/15/17
|Woodmansee
|Amanda
|Lynnae
|Failure to Appear
|08/15/17
|Rivera
|Adan
|Israel
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/15/17
|Rivera
|Adan
|Israel
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/15/17
|Rivera
|Adan
|Israel
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/15/17
|Rivera
|Adan
|Israel
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Maberry
|Christopher
|Charles
|Failure to Appear
