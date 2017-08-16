Craig enters no contest plea in laundromat attack

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A second person has entered a plea in the case where a woman had bleach poured on her.

Jamice Craig entered a no contest plea to aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. As part of a plea agreement, the state dropped charges of aggravated robbery and misdemeanor battery. Destiny Witt entered a plea last month to the same charges.

The preliminary hearing for the third suspect, Victoria Keene, began Monday, but went into recess after three witnesses subpoenaed to testify didn’t show in court, according to Senior Assistant District Attorney John Settle. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to recess the hearing to allow the state to locate those three witnesses and make sure they appear in court. Settle says no new date has been set for the preliminary hearing to continue.

The victim says the incident occurred in the 600 block of East 4th at a local laundromat. The victim was knocked down, had bleach poured on her and her ankle run over by a vehicle.

Sentencing for Witt and Craig is pending.