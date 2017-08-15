USD 308 district mill levy to remain steady

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board learned Monday night that the proposed district mill levy will be steady for 2017-18, dropping about 0.2 mills.

Julie Stucky, district executive director of fiscal management and business operations, said the property tax levy for the district would be 54.998 mills, down slightly from 55.168 mills in 2016-17.

The district will see additional state funds aimed at the classroom for the first time in three years. The 2017 Legislature approved an increase to the base state aid per pupil after two years of block grants that froze the state’s contribution to local districts.

The budget was approved for publication. A formal hearing on the budget is set for 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Administration Center.

The board also approved a program that will increase health and safety for students and staff. The district is using a portion of its health budget to buy EpiPens, the devices used for extreme, life-threatening allergic reactions.

While many of the district’s students and staff already keep the EpiPens at school, the additional supply will be for times when an individual may not be in the same building where their pen is located, or for the 25 percent of individuals who need an EpiPen but have never had a severe allergic reaction before.