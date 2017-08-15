School zones back in effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As area schools start back up, drivers are reminded to be vigilant of children crossing the street in school, and even non-school, zones.

Most school zones have a 20 mph speed limit between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., then again in the afternoon from 3:00 to 4:00.

When available during those times, police officers could be in the area monitoring traffic and running radar.

Also, remember school bus safety. All motorists meeting or overtaking the bus with flashing lights must stop and cannot proceed until the flashing lights have been turned off and the stop sign has been retracted. The bus driver will leave lights flashing if a child needs to cross the street or needs assistance getting off the bus. On 30th, where there are four lanes, all motorists must stop. The only time drivers can proceed without stopping is on a divided road, on the opposite side of the bus, such as K-61 with a grass median or concrete barrier between the two sides of the roadway. Those in doubt should stop.

Remember, the college has flashing yellow lights on Plum Street for pedestrians to use. On 11th, there is the crossing light by the Cosmosphere that will flash red and then turn a solid red.

When it’s solid red, you must stop, but once it turns to a flashing red light, you can proceed once the area is clear, just like a flashing red light at an intersection.