Love charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man was back in court Tuesday for the reading of charges for an incident that reportedly occurred on July 6.

Ivanhoe Love III had been charged by the state with aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft and criminal damage.

Love is accused of threatening the victim with a pink-handled pocket knife on that date. He’s also accused of sending a text threatening to knock a couple of her teeth out, stealing an Xbox and black .22 caliber rifle. During that same altercation, he’s accused of punching a hole in the bedroom door, breaking two mirrors and sticking two knives in a door.

Love remains jailed and his case will move to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 23.

He’s also listed as an absconder from his community corrections for a conviction of aggravated battery for a case from 2016.