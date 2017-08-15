Local man charged in knife attack

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man has been formally charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and theft after his arrest back on Aug. 7.

Jon Elliott allegedly battered a local woman after cutting her on her breast with a black and green combat knife. He is accused of stealing the knife from another victim. That male victim was also battered during the incident.

With the charges filed against Elliott, his case will move to a waiver-status docket on Aug. 23.