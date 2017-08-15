Harvey Co. man hospitalized after hit by a van on I-135

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before noon Tuesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan NV 200 driven by Jess H. Dean, Jr., 52, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 135 just south of Broadway.

The van hit KDOT worker Nathan D. Talcott, 42, Halstead, who was standing outside a legally parked 2011 Ford F250 on the right shoulder.

The collision pushed Talcott into the Ford.

Talcott was transported to St. Francis Medical Center. Dean was not injured, according to the KHP.