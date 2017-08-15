Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/15/17 Norris Elijah Bleau In Transit From-To Other Agency 08/15/17 Schmidt Jack Ray Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction) 08/15/17 Cabral Jr Randolph Christopher Probation Violation 08/15/17 Cabral Jr Randolph Christopher Probation Violation 08/15/17 Whittier Jessica Raina Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY 08/15/17 Whittier Jessica Raina Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person 08/15/17 Mayfield Jarrod Matthew Probation Violation 08/15/17 Mayfield Jarrod Matthew Probation Violation 08/15/17 Davenport Jason Gabriel Probation Violation 08/15/17 Slater Christopher William Failure to Appear 08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Probation Violation 08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation 08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon 08/14/17 Bontrager Anthony Duane DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/14/17 Morrow Lynisa Tanner Failure to Appear