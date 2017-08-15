Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/15/17 Norris Elijah Bleau In Transit From-To Other Agency
08/15/17 Schmidt Jack Ray Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
08/15/17 Cabral Jr Randolph Christopher Probation Violation
08/15/17 Whittier Jessica Raina Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY
08/15/17 Whittier Jessica Raina Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person
08/15/17 Mayfield Jarrod Matthew Probation Violation
08/15/17 Davenport Jason Gabriel Probation Violation
08/15/17 Slater Christopher William Failure to Appear
08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Probation Violation
08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation
08/14/17 Love III Ivanhoe Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
08/14/17 Bontrager Anthony Duane DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/14/17 Morrow Lynisa Tanner Failure to Appear
