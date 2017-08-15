Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/15/17
|Norris
|Elijah
|Bleau
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|08/15/17
|Schmidt
|Jack
|Ray
|Domestic Battery; Knowing or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
|08/15/17
|Cabral
|Jr
|Randolph
|Christopher
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Cabral
|Jr
|Randolph
|Christopher
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Whittier
|Jessica
|Raina
|Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY
|08/15/17
|Whittier
|Jessica
|Raina
|Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person
|08/15/17
|Mayfield
|Jarrod
|Matthew
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Mayfield
|Jarrod
|Matthew
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Davenport
|Jason
|Gabriel
|Probation Violation
|08/15/17
|Slater
|Christopher
|William
|Failure to Appear
|08/14/17
|Love
|III
|Ivanhoe
|Probation Violation
|08/14/17
|Love
|III
|Ivanhoe
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/14/17
|Love
|III
|Ivanhoe
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/14/17
|Love
|III
|Ivanhoe
|Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation
|08/14/17
|Love
|III
|Ivanhoe
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
|08/14/17
|Bontrager
|Anthony
|Duane
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/14/17
|Morrow
|Lynisa
|Tanner
|Failure to Appear
