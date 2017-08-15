Commission approves new assessments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission Tuesday held another public hearing and approved special assessments on property owners for sewer improvements to serve Blue Spruce Sewer District 3-10.

With the change in the way the county will assess the taxes, each parcel will be assessed the same amount — which comes to just over $4,122. Property owners now have 30 days to pay part, or all, of the tax. Anything not paid after 30 days will be assessed over a 20-year period.

The county changed the calculation after residents thought it was unfair how the county determined those assessments. The special tax levy was figured based on the assessed valuation of the land, whether there was a structure on the property or not. Some residents got a pretty hefty bill and wanted it more equal. Some also suggested the county levy the tax on the parcels or lots, so every lot owner would pay the same amount.

But, one property owner complained that some lots are bigger than others and wanted it based on lot size. One woman complained that she would have to pay for one of her lots that couldn’t be developed.

In the end, the commission approved the change in assessments.