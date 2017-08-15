2 children die in Kansas apartment complex fire

JOHNSON COUNTY – Officials are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in Johnson County.

Crews responded just before 3a.m. Tuesday to the fire at an apartment complex in the 8800 Block of Broadmoor Court in Overland Park, according to a social media report.

Two children died in the fire. Two others escaped. The children’s mother was transported for treatment and two men were hurt when they jumped out of a second-story window

Heat exhaustion also sent one firefighter to the hospital and another was treated at the scene.

The unit where the children were found dead didn’t have a working smoke detector. The children’s names weren’t immediately released.

-The AP contributed to this report