Trial in manslaughter case pushed to 2018

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury trial for a 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatal accident back on Jan. 21 has been pushed back to next year.

Jane E. Hart is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive. That accident killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Trish Rose had set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, but at the request of the defense, Judge Rose agreed to a continuance. The trial is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, 2018.