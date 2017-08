HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Deputies from the Reno County Sheriff’s FOP Lodge #18 and Special Olympics Athletes will run with the “Flame of Hope” from the area of Avenue B and Main to DCI Park, the Gazebo at 2nd and Main, where the run will end with a by-donation Hot Dog Feed. The time will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event happens during Third Thursday.