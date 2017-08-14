Russell “Russ” Eugene Day | 1947 – 2017

ARLINGTON, Kan. — Russell Eugene ‘Russ’ Day, 70, died Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1947, in Hutchinson, the son of Gene and Edith (Mitchell) Day. Russ grew up on a farm at Langdon, where he learned to love farming, dairy cattle and other farm animals. He attended Langdon Grade School and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1965, where he played football and basketball. Russ attended Kansas State University.

He was active in 4-H growing up, where he raised dairy cattle and sheep as projects, and participated in leadership activities and dairy judging contests. Russ was a member of the Reno County Dairy Judging Team that represented Kansas in the National Judging contest in Iowa, and later coached for the County 4-H judging team, which also went to the national contest.

On August 23, 1968, he married Elizabeth Ann Frank in McPherson. They shared nearly 49 years of marriage.

Russ helped his parents farm and later farmed for a few years himself, and then worked for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company for nearly 40 years.

He moved to Arlington a few years before retirement and served on the City Council, was active in civic activities, and served as Santa at the Christmas Celebration.

Russ was a member of DDR, a unique organization devoted to the preservation of America’s great western heritage.

The family, friends, community, and others will greatly miss his helping hand.

Russ is survived by: his wife, Ann, of the home; daughters, Brenda Milner of Kansas City, MO, and Robin Fitzgerald of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, James Lee Rue Jr., Ryan Oxley, Amanda Oxley, Leah Milner, Trevor Milner; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Wiard of Arlington; sister-in-law, Nicki Saunders of Partridge; uncle, Kenneth Day; and numerous cousins and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Peter Eugene.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Keith Dellenbach officiating. Burial will follow in Abbyville Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. Russ was most comfortable in overalls, so if you have them, please feel free to wear them to his service as an honor to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arlington Community Center, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.