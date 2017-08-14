Robert “Bob” E. Norris | 1936 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Robert E. ‘Bob’ Norris, 80, of Hutchinson, died August 11, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born October 5, 1936, in Stafford to Erle A. and Mary Ellen (Beck) Norris. Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954 and Emporia State University in 1960. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Bob was a retired Prudential agent.

On June 10, 1962, he married Carol Mallory in Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage.

Bob is survived by: wife, Carol of the home; son, Greg Norris and wife Angie of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Jennifer Boldt and husband Michael of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Evan Norris of Phoenix, AZ, Justin Norris, Mallory Norris, both of Wichita Falls, TX, Katlyn Boldt of Santa Clarita, CA, Grant Boldt of Hutchinson; and sister, Elsie Dragoo and husband Dennis of Emporia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2017, at First Church of the Nazarene, 43rd and Monroe, Hutchinson, with Reverend John Chastain and Dr. Mark Glover officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Central Christian School, Hospice of Reno County, or First Church of the Nazarene, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.