Reno County EMS receives ‘Career Service of the Year’ award

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS has been honored with the 2017 “Career Service of the Year” award at the Kansas EMS Association awards banquet.

This is the first time in the organization’s history that it has received this award. Over the past year, many changes and improvements within the organization have been made to allow better service for patients, the community and other public safety agencies, as well as employees.

Reno County EMS also recognizes the Executive Staff of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Many of the changes would not have been possible without the Executive Staff’s help and vision.