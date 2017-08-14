Lt. Col. Donald L. “Buns” Fraizer | 1930 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Lt. Col. Donald L. ‘Buns’ Fraizer, retired, 87, died August 9, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 12, 1930, in Cullison, Kansas, to Ray Wallace Fraizer and Eulalia Myrtle (Cumming) Fraizer.

Donald graduated from Pratt High School in 1948. While attending Kansas State University, he played on the football and track teams. Donald served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1972 as a Fighter Pilot during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force, Donald graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Sterling College in 1978. He received his master’s degree from Wichita State University. Donald then taught art and social studies at Trinity Catholic High School and helped to coach the high school track and field team, up until April of this year. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7279, Kappa Sigma, and Church of the Holy Cross.

On December 28, 1951, he married Jean Ann Jacob in Pratt. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage.

Survivors include: wife, Jean of Hutchinson; children, Allen (Ignacio) of Dallas, Texas, Elaine Pope (Matt) of Hutchinson, Denise Hilt (David) of Fort Worth, Texas, Denis (Carol) of Wichita, Gregory of Hutchinson; sister-in- law, Edyce Fraizer of Wichita; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Fraizer.

Cremation has taken place. Parish Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, with Father Bob Pinninti officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017, with Father Aaron Spexarth, Father Bob Pinninti, and Father Daniel Duling officiating. Inurnment will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by the United States Air Force. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends at the church following the Rosary from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Catholic High School, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.