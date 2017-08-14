Irrigation projects aimed at saving water supply in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Irrigation projects that aim to improve Kansas’s diminishing underground water supply will be showcased across the state this month.

The state’s more than 15 Water Technology Farms will show farmers in western Kansas how to use less irrigation water on their crops.

One technology is a precision mobile drip irrigation system that aims to increase efficiency.

The first technology farms were implemented in 2016. They test the latest irrigation equipment on a large level.

Gov. Sam Brownback began working on a plan to preserve the state’s water resources shortly after taking office. Irrigation wells are drawing water from the Ogallala Aquifer at a rate that could leave the aquifer 70 percent depleted by 2064.

More than 95 percent of that water is used for irrigation.