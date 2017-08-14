Groups in Kansas gather for solidarity after violence in Virginia

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A small crowd attended a rally at the Old Wichita Courthouse Sunday evening in Solidarity with those injured or killed in the Charlottesville protests.

The Peace and Social Justice Center of South Central Kansas invitation indicated the rally was an effort to stand up to racism, fascism and hate and to support equality and human rights.

Former Kansas democrat congressional candidate James Thompson and Larry Burks, president of the Wichita chapter of the NAACP addressed the crowd. Groups also held rallies in Topeka and Pittsburg Kansas, according to a social media report.

Protesters decrying hatred and racism say they felt compelled to gather and counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The gatherings Sunday spanned from anti-fascist protests in San Francisco to a march to President Donald Trump’s home in New York.

In Seattle, police arrested three men as Trump supporters and counter-protesters converged downtown.

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and marched about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) to the state Capitol.

In New York, protesters marched from several locations in Manhattan to Trump Tower, demanding the president denounce white nationalist groups.

A crowd gathered for a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the street where a day earlier a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing one.

– The AP contributed to this report