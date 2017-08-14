Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/14/17 Alexander Trisha Lynn Probation Violation 08/14/17 West David Allen Probation Violation 08/14/17 Quinton James Rodney Rape; Circumstances Unknown 08/14/17 Quinton James Rodney Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, Victim Unconscious or Powerless 08/14/17 Hargis Randy Derik Failure to Appear 08/14/17 Owens Green Tyson Ray Failure to Appear 08/14/17 Barrera Jessica Diane Failure to Appear 08/14/17 Mendez Miguel Jose Failure to Appear 08/14/17 Renner Todd Michael Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact 08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance 08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon 08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Failure to Appear 08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon 08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Failure to Appear 08/13/17 Scheer Andy Joseph Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 08/13/17 Jones Joshua Lee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/13/17 Jones Joshua Lee Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction 08/13/17 Shull Adam M DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 08/13/17 Hahn Damien Anthony DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 08/13/17 McConnell Nathan Hilton Probation Violation 08/13/17 McConnell Nathan Hilton Probation Violation 08/13/17 Norris Lance Joseph DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/13/17 Hernandez Holly Marie DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 08/13/17 Hernandez Holly Marie Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/12/17 Weis Kenneth George Violation of Protection Order; Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction 08/12/17 Anderson Desirae Ann Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 08/12/17 Hatfield Geneva Anne Assault; Simple, Against Law Enforcement Officer 08/12/17 Hatfield Geneva Anne Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/12/17 Garcia Emiliano Enrique Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/12/17 Garcia Emiliano Enrique Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/12/17 Caudill Ashlee Paige DL Violation; No Drivers License 08/12/17 Sellers Michael Eugene Failure to Appear 08/12/17 Sellers Michael Eugene Failure to Appear 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Making False Information 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation 08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation 08/12/17 Rodemoyer Matthew Stanton Failure to Appear 08/12/17 White Mildred Failure to Appear 08/12/17 Swepston Charles James Lee Probation Violation 08/12/17 Hilmes Ayla Marie DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/12/17 Taapken Jeffery Kyle Probation Violation 08/12/17 Hunter Raymon Levi Failure to Appear 08/12/17 Muns Kristie Ann Probation Violation 08/12/17 Muns Kristie Ann Failure to Appear 08/12/17 Sallee Jordan Kale Failure to Appear 08/11/17 Alexander Trisha Lynn Failure to Appear 08/11/17 Padilla Parra Rene DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 08/11/17 Gardner Nicholaus Lynn Probation Violation 08/11/17 Lindsey Christopher Deshan DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 08/11/17 Prickett Jr Dennis Ray Probation Violation 08/11/17 Garcia Javier Edwin Probation Violation 08/11/17 Mendez Miguel Jose DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 08/11/17 Kaiser Delbert Dean DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense