Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/14/17 Alexander Trisha Lynn Probation Violation
08/14/17 West David Allen Probation Violation
08/14/17 Quinton James Rodney Rape; Circumstances Unknown
08/14/17 Quinton James Rodney Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, Victim Unconscious or Powerless
08/14/17 Hargis Randy Derik Failure to Appear
08/14/17 Owens Green Tyson Ray Failure to Appear
08/14/17 Barrera Jessica Diane Failure to Appear
08/14/17 Mendez Miguel Jose Failure to Appear
08/14/17 Renner Todd Michael Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/13/17 Baggett Jr William Edgar Failure to Appear
08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/13/17 Baggett Michelle Renae Failure to Appear
08/13/17 Scheer Andy Joseph Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
08/13/17 Jones Joshua Lee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/13/17 Jones Joshua Lee Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction
08/13/17 Shull Adam M DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
08/13/17 Hahn Damien Anthony DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/13/17 McConnell Nathan Hilton Probation Violation
08/13/17 McConnell Nathan Hilton Probation Violation
08/13/17 Norris Lance Joseph DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/13/17 Hernandez Holly Marie DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/13/17 Hernandez Holly Marie Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/12/17 Faucett Jeffrey Alan Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/12/17 Weis Kenneth George Violation of Protection Order; Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction
08/12/17 Anderson Desirae Ann Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/12/17 Hatfield Geneva Anne Assault; Simple, Against Law Enforcement Officer
08/12/17 Hatfield Geneva Anne Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/12/17 Garcia Emiliano Enrique Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/12/17 Garcia Emiliano Enrique Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/12/17 Caudill Ashlee Paige DL Violation; No Drivers License
08/12/17 Sellers Michael Eugene Failure to Appear
08/12/17 Sellers Michael Eugene Failure to Appear
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Making False Information
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation
08/12/17 Carignan Michael Robert Probation Violation
08/12/17 Rodemoyer Matthew Stanton Failure to Appear
08/12/17 White Mildred Failure to Appear
08/12/17 Swepston Charles James Lee Probation Violation
08/12/17 Hilmes Ayla Marie DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/12/17 Taapken Jeffery Kyle Probation Violation
08/12/17 Hunter Raymon Levi Failure to Appear
08/12/17 Muns Kristie Ann Probation Violation
08/12/17 Muns Kristie Ann Failure to Appear
08/12/17 Sallee Jordan Kale Failure to Appear
08/11/17 Alexander Trisha Lynn Failure to Appear
08/11/17 Padilla Parra Rene DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/11/17 Gardner Nicholaus Lynn Probation Violation
08/11/17 Lindsey Christopher Deshan DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
08/11/17 Prickett Jr Dennis Ray Probation Violation
08/11/17 Garcia Javier Edwin Probation Violation
08/11/17 Mendez Miguel Jose DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
08/11/17 Kaiser Delbert Dean DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
