Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/14/17
|Alexander
|Trisha
|Lynn
|Probation Violation
|08/14/17
|West
|David
|Allen
|Probation Violation
|08/14/17
|Quinton
|James
|Rodney
|Rape; Circumstances Unknown
|08/14/17
|Quinton
|James
|Rodney
|Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, Victim Unconscious or Powerless
|08/14/17
|Hargis
|Randy
|Derik
|Failure to Appear
|08/14/17
|Owens Green
|Tyson
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/14/17
|Barrera
|Jessica
|Diane
|Failure to Appear
|08/14/17
|Mendez
|Miguel
|Jose
|Failure to Appear
|08/14/17
|Renner
|Todd
|Michael
|Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Jr
|William
|Edgar
|Aggravated Burglary; Unknown Circumstance
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Jr
|William
|Edgar
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Jr
|William
|Edgar
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Jr
|William
|Edgar
|Failure to Appear
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Michelle
|Renae
|Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Michelle
|Renae
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Michelle
|Renae
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/13/17
|Baggett
|Michelle
|Renae
|Failure to Appear
|08/13/17
|Scheer
|Andy
|Joseph
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|08/13/17
|Jones
|Joshua
|Lee
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/13/17
|Jones
|Joshua
|Lee
|Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction
|08/13/17
|Shull
|Adam
|M
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|08/13/17
|Hahn
|Damien
|Anthony
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/13/17
|McConnell
|Nathan
|Hilton
|Probation Violation
|08/13/17
|McConnell
|Nathan
|Hilton
|Probation Violation
|08/13/17
|Norris
|Lance
|Joseph
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/13/17
|Hernandez
|Holly
|Marie
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/13/17
|Hernandez
|Holly
|Marie
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|08/12/17
|Faucett
|Jeffrey
|Alan
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/12/17
|Faucett
|Jeffrey
|Alan
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/12/17
|Faucett
|Jeffrey
|Alan
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/12/17
|Weis
|Kenneth
|George
|Violation of Protection Order; Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction
|08/12/17
|Anderson
|Desirae
|Ann
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/12/17
|Hatfield
|Geneva
|Anne
|Assault; Simple, Against Law Enforcement Officer
|08/12/17
|Hatfield
|Geneva
|Anne
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/12/17
|Garcia
|Emiliano
|Enrique
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/12/17
|Garcia
|Emiliano
|Enrique
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/12/17
|Caudill
|Ashlee
|Paige
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|08/12/17
|Sellers
|Michael
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|Sellers
|Michael
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Making False Information
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Carignan
|Michael
|Robert
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Rodemoyer
|Matthew
|Stanton
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|White
|Mildred
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|Swepston
|Charles
|James Lee
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Hilmes
|Ayla
|Marie
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/12/17
|Taapken
|Jeffery
|Kyle
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|Muns
|Kristie
|Ann
|Probation Violation
|08/12/17
|Muns
|Kristie
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|08/12/17
|Sallee
|Jordan
|Kale
|Failure to Appear
|08/11/17
|Alexander
|Trisha
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/11/17
|Padilla Parra
|Rene
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/11/17
|Gardner
|Nicholaus
|Lynn
|Probation Violation
|08/11/17
|Lindsey
|Christopher
|Deshan
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|08/11/17
|Prickett
|Jr
|Dennis
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|08/11/17
|Garcia
|Javier
|Edwin
|Probation Violation
|08/11/17
|Mendez
|Miguel
|Jose
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|08/11/17
|Kaiser
|Delbert
|Dean
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply