Crews rescue 6 adults, 5 kids on the Kansas river

RILEY COUNTY — First responders with four agencies worked together Sunday night to rescue a group stranded on a sandbar due to low water levels on the Kansas River.
According to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS and the officials with the Kansas Department of Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism combined their resources to rescue six adults and five children.
No injuries were reported.
