an. man sentenced for lying before motel shootout with federal agents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas, man has been sentenced to prison for lying to investigators after a 2016 standoff involving a fugitive who shot three federal agents before his body was found in a motel room.

A federal judge in Topeka sentenced 37-year-old Quentin Kirk Lawton on Monday to three and a half years in prison. Lawton pleaded guilty in May to one count of making a false statement.

Authorities say Lawton visited Orlando Collins in a motel room in April 2016 and left shortly before a standoff there between Collins and federal agents. Collins shot and wounded two U.S. marshals and an FBI agent before a fire swept through Collins’ room and the motel. Collins’ body was later found in the room.

Lawton told investigators he hadn’t seen Collins that day.