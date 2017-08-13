US 56 milling and overlay from Ellinwood to Lyons begins Monday

RICE COUNTY — A 19-mile asphalt mill and overlay surfacing project on U.S. 56 in Barton and Rice counties will begin this week. The project is located from the two-lane/four-lane transition east of Ellinwood, east to the west city limits of Lyons.

Construction will take place during the day and traffic will be reduced to one 12-foot lane following a pilot car through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays of less than 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

The project is scheduled to be completed, weather permitting, in October. APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division, of Hutchinson is the prime contractor on the $2.4 million project, which is funded by T-WORKS.