Teen sentenced for sex attack on Kan. woman in her apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita, Kansas, man has been ordered to spend more than 13 years in prison in connection with the sexual attack on a woman last year.
Nineteen-year-old Amahri Huston was sentenced Friday in Sedgwick County, where he pleaded guilty in June.
District Attorney Marc Bennett says Huston was armed with a knife last Nov. 20 when he forced his way in to a 37-year-old woman’s apartment in Maize and attacked her.
Huston was arrested two days later, and the knife used to threaten the victim was found in his car.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply