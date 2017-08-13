No age limit: 16-year-old is running for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager who won’t even be old enough to vote is running for governor.

Jack Bergerson has officially filed to run as a Democrat for governor of Kansas in the 2018 election. The Wichita teen says he wants to give Kansas voters a chance to try something that’s never been tried before.

The Kansas City Star reports that Bryan Caskey, director of elections for the secretary of state’s office, says Kansas doesn’t set any qualifications to run for governor such as age, residency or experience.

One of Bergerson’s 17-year-old classmates, Alexander Cline, will run to be his lieutenant governor. Cline will be old enough to vote by the election, unlike his running mate.

Bergerson’s announcement Monday brought national attention, including an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel