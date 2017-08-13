Hutch Fire Dept. school supply drive successful

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department successfully gathered school supplies with the “Ready, Set, Go” back-to-school collection Saturday at Target in Hutchinson.

The department filled nine carts with the effort and also collected $200 in cash.

The department initiated this campaign after learning about the growing concern for the number of young children who show up to school with no supplies. The effort also helps many teachers who personally buy extra supplies to give to children in their classrooms.

Supplies were also collected at the local fire stations around town. Supplies can still be dropped off at Hutchinson fire stations through Sunday (8/13).