Fire damages Hutchinson home late Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews responded to 1701 E. 3rd for the report of a house fire late Saturday.

On arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a single-story makeshift duplex. Fire crews located a very hot smoldering fire that did considerable damage to the interior of the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which occurred just after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.