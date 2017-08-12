Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Former Kan. corrections officer accused of sex with inmate sentenced

by Leave a Comment

by Deangela Mcdougald 

Brian Patrick O’Loughlin

A former Geary County Corrections Officer charged with unlawful sexual relations with a female inmate has accepted a plea agreement in Geary County District Court.

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *