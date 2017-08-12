FAA investigating after small plane accident in Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY – Two people avoided serious injury after an airplane accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Marshall County.

A 1948 Cessna 170 fixed wing aircraft piloted by Nicholas Buessing, 18, Axtel, was 600 feet above the ground with a ground speed of 90 mph in the 2900 Block of Jayhawk Road, one mile West of Axtell, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The pilot’s side door opened unexpectedly. When the pilot reached to grab the door, he lost control of the aircraft and it struck the ground.

Buessing and a passenger Christian Buessing, 21, Axtel, were not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to the KHP.