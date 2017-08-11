West Nile detected in Reno Co.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department says mosquitoes that were trapped and monitored in the county tested positive for West Nile virus.

The results came after testing of the insects while working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Biological Survey.

West Nile is a non-contagious virus that causes a headache, fever, body aches, nausea and vomiting. Less than one percent of the population develop severe illness that may require treatment.

The Health Department wants to emphasize the need to control standing water on your property and says to dress appropriately when mosquitoes are at the height of activity. Using repellents with DEET also helps defend against mosquitoes.

For more information, contact the Health Department at 620-694-2900.