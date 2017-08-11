USD 308 convocation Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 900 Hutchinson Public Schools staff members will gather Monday for the formal kick-off of the 2017-18 school year during the annual district convocation.

The convocation begins at 8:30 a.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E. 30th Ave.

Billy Riggs, a motivational speaker, will be featured during the event. The district thanks First National Bank of Hutchinson for sponsoring Riggs’ presentation.

The district also thanks Heartland Credit Union for sponsoring staff treats Monday afternoon.

Several educators will be honored during the event, including the Davis Teachers of the Year.

Licensed staff began on Thursday (Aug. 10, 2017) with all staff on duty Monday and Tuesday. Students in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade return on Wednesday, Aug. 16. High school sophomores through seniors begin the year on Thursday, Aug. 17.