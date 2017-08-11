Loved ones remember 21-year-old Kan. Marine killed in plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that a Wichita man was one of three Marines lost when their aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia.

Cpl. Nathan Ordway, 21, was the crew chief of the MV-22 Osprey that crashed while trying to land during a training exercise on Aug. 5.

Ordway and two other Marines have been declared dead. A recovery mission is underway. More than 20 other passengers on the aircraft were rescued after the crash.

Ordway’s mother said Thursday that if there’s one thing she knows for sure, it’s that her son died helping others. She says her son loved being a Marine, but always looked forward to calling home and spending time with family.