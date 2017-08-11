Logsdon hearing continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The hearing for Charles Logsdon has been continued again after the defense noted it will take the time to go over all of the information the defendant has placed in his civil motion.
Logsdon was convicted of shooting Jennifer Heckel in a case of mistaken identity. He filed the civil motion, citing ineffective counsel including one attorney he hired himself.
Friday morning, Logsdon’s third attorney, Sam Kepfield, noted that he wanted to go over the motion further before going before the courts. Judge Trish Rose gave Kepfield until Sept. 12 to give his side of the motion and the state until Dec. 12 to argue.
Comments
Lol says
Wow Mr such a gansta in hutch , committed a crime because your about that thug life, now in jail you realize your not hard and can’t handle it so u want less time, what about the child who’s mother you killed he doesn’t have a option to get his mom back, very very sad but just a reminder you may be hard in hutch around the tweeters but go somewhere else n u can’t make it, that’s why there’s so many hutch ganstas and never lived anywhere else cause they can’t cutt it
Huh? says
Can’t we just give him the same punishment as he gave that innocent woman and be done with it? I love that my tax dollars go to house and feed people like this.