Logsdon hearing continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The hearing for Charles Logsdon has been continued again after the defense noted it will take the time to go over all of the information the defendant has placed in his civil motion.

Logsdon was convicted of shooting Jennifer Heckel in a case of mistaken identity. He filed the civil motion, citing ineffective counsel including one attorney he hired himself.

Friday morning, Logsdon’s third attorney, Sam Kepfield, noted that he wanted to go over the motion further before going before the courts. Judge Trish Rose gave Kepfield until Sept. 12 to give his side of the motion and the state until Dec. 12 to argue.