Kan. man jailed for aggravated interference with parental custody

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on aggravated assault charges and other charges.

Just after 10a.m. on August 4, DeAnthony M. Ford allegedly confronted a female acquaintance at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash in Salina, according to Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney.

The woman told police that Ford placed her infant girl in his vehicle and was preparing to drive away. She then got into the vehicle as he started to drive away.

According to Capt. Sweeney, Ford drove to the 700 block of East Elm where he allegedly brandished a handgun from under the seat, pointed it at the woman and told her to get out of the vehicle.

The victim walked back to the City-County Building, reporting the incident to authorities.

Police stopped Ford for a traffic violation in Kansas City, Mo. that afternoon. He was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. He was also in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

Ford and the victim share joint custody of the child. The girl was placed into protective custody and picked up by her mother.

Ford was transported back to Salina Thursday and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated interference with parental custody, domestic battery, and aggravated assault.