Inmate stabbed at HCF

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The investigative team at Hutchinson Correctional Facility is working a stabbing that occurred at the central unit Thursday afternoon.

According to HCF Public Information Officer Jordan Bell, the incident happened around 3:48 p.m. in the dining hall. One inmate was stabbed. He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he was treated. He returned to the prison later that evening.

Bell could not say what started the altercation or how many others were involved.

None of the staff were injured during the altercation and the prison was not put into lockdown.

Following the investigation, Bell says the prison will decide whether to turn its findings over to the DA’s office.