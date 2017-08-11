HFD school supply drive this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is teaming up with the community, Target, and Walmart, in an all-out effort to get school supplies in the hands of area students as they start school.

Between now and Sunday, Aug. 13, you can drop off any new school supplies or monetary donation at any of Hutchinson’s fire stations. All money donated will fund school supplies. The fire department will also be at Walmart on Friday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. accepting donations. In addition, the department will accept supplies at Target on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 12-4 p.m.

This event is in conjunction with “Ready, Set, Go! Back to School” with the Reno County Sheriff’s Department FOP Lodge #18, Hutchinson Fire Department, Communities That Care, and Crime Stoppers of Reno County. Activities that day will include: fill the fire truck, dunk-a-deputy, face painting, and identification kits for the kids. The Traveling Bowl food truck will be there serving food.

The goal is to fill up an entire fire truck with school supplies.