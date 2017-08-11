Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/11/17 Logan David Joshua DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator 08/11/17 Tipton Sean Thomas Probation Violation 08/11/17 Geissert Christopher Eugene Probation Violation 08/11/17 Chattam Drew Floyd Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/10/17 Weston Christian Anthony DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/10/17 Carithers Tiffany Nichole Probation Violation 08/10/17 Moore Nichole Mae Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 08/10/17 Roberts Timothy Glenn Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard 08/10/17 Abasolo Deanna Michelle Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear