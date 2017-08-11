Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/11/17
|Logan
|David
|Joshua
|DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
|08/11/17
|Tipton
|Sean
|Thomas
|Probation Violation
|08/11/17
|Geissert
|Christopher
|Eugene
|Probation Violation
|08/11/17
|Chattam
|Drew
|Floyd
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/10/17
|Weston
|Christian
|Anthony
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/10/17
|Carithers
|Tiffany
|Nichole
|Probation Violation
|08/10/17
|Moore
|Nichole
|Mae
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/10/17
|Roberts
|Timothy
|Glenn
|Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard
|08/10/17
|Abasolo
|Deanna
|Michelle
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Cantu
|IV
|Julio
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/10/17
|Cantu
|IV
|Julio
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/10/17
|Cantu
|IV
|Julio
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/10/17
|Roberts
|Jr
|Tracy
|Kayle
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Roberts
|Jr
|Tracy
|Kayle
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Roberts
|Jr
|Tracy
|Kayle
|Failure to Appear
