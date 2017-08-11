Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/11/17 Logan David Joshua DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator
08/11/17 Tipton Sean Thomas Probation Violation
08/11/17 Geissert Christopher Eugene Probation Violation
08/11/17 Chattam Drew Floyd Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/10/17 Weston Christian Anthony DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/10/17 Carithers Tiffany Nichole Probation Violation
08/10/17 Moore Nichole Mae Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
08/10/17 Roberts Timothy Glenn Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard
08/10/17 Abasolo Deanna Michelle Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/10/17 Cantu IV Julio Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Roberts Jr Tracy Kayle Failure to Appear
