Theresa M. Ediger | 1932 – 2017

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Theresa Marie Ediger, 85, of South Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born June 1, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of William and Mary (Day) Engel.

Theresa graduated from Bishop Hogan High School and St. Margaret’s Hospital School of Nursing, with a degree in nursing. She worked as a R.N. at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Hutchinson Hospital until her retirement. Theresa was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Hutchinson.

On October 1, 1955, she married Roland M. Ediger in Hutchinson. He died February 25, 1991. Theresa is survived by: sons, Michael and wife Yunhi of Lawrence, Bill and wife Tammi, and Tony, all of Hutchinson; daughters, Patricia Butler and Lisa Ediger, both of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Niki Butler, Krissi Butler, Dana Ediger, Allison Ediger, Mary Ediger, Sarah Ediger, Katie Ediger, Andrew Bates, Meghann Bates; seven great-grandchildren; brother, William Engel of Missouri; sister, Rosemary Fahlstrom and husband Larry of Overland Park; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Jim Engel; and sister-in-law, Linda Engel.

Parish Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the church, with Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow in Buhler Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, prior to the Rosary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Memorial Masses offered at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.