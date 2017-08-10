Logsdon back in court for civil case Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man convicted and sentenced for the killing of a Hutchinson woman will be back in a Reno County Courtroom Friday in a civil filing.

Charles Logsdon was sentenced to 25-years-to-life for the murder of Jennifer Heckel with an additional 23 years for other crimes.

In his habeas corpus filing, he’s claiming newly discovered evidence and a number of items he feels should grant him relief from his conviction and sentence.

Logsdon claims a number of issues with his case including prosecutorial misconduct, an illegal arrest and warrant, an equal protection violation, being convicted of multiple charges — which under the law are the same — and ineffective counsel at both the trial and appellate levels. The hearing was originally held in April, but questions regarding the filing delayed the hearing until now.

Logsdon was convicted of being the shooter of Heckel in what was a case of mistaken identity.