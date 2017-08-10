Kansas pool shut down after unusual vandalism

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool. .
El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.
The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.
A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.
Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.
Comments
fake name goes here says
What kind of vandals leave a note explaining that the prank is harmless? Don’t they realize that very note is what’s going to allow the cops to catch them?