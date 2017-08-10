Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/10/17 Thiel Kenneth Allen Probation Violation
08/10/17 Roberts Charles Eugene Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Mobley Lucas Gene Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Allison Chelsie Kay Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/10/17 Thomas Arthur Junior Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Jernigan Robert Allen Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Failure to Appear
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/09/17 Farmer Kristen Nicole Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
08/09/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
08/09/17 Ratley Nicholas Ray Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Ratley Nicholas Ray Failure to Appear
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500
08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *