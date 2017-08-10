Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/10/17
|Thiel
|Kenneth
|Allen
|Probation Violation
|08/10/17
|Roberts
|Charles
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Mobley
|Lucas
|Gene
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Allison
|Chelsie
|Kay
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/10/17
|Thomas
|Arthur
|Junior
|Failure to Appear
|08/10/17
|Jernigan
|Robert
|Allen
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|08/10/17
|Fisher
|Bobby
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|08/09/17
|Farmer
|Kristen
|Nicole
|Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
|08/09/17
|Jackson
|Rommie
|Jawanta Robinson
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|08/09/17
|Ratley
|Nicholas
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|08/09/17
|Wright
|Jr
|Walter
|Lee
|Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
