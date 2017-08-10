Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/10/17 Thiel Kenneth Allen Probation Violation 08/10/17 Roberts Charles Eugene Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Mobley Lucas Gene Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Allison Chelsie Kay Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/10/17 Thomas Arthur Junior Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Jernigan Robert Allen Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Probation Violation 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Failure to Appear 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/10/17 Fisher Bobby Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/09/17 Farmer Kristen Nicole Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact 08/09/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 08/09/17 Ratley Nicholas Ray Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Ratley Nicholas Ray Failure to Appear 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Burglary; Non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500 08/09/17 Wright Jr Walter Lee Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000